Insider Selling: Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Shares of ARB stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The stock has a market cap of £120.44 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.15 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

