Insider Selling: Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).
Shares of ARB stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The stock has a market cap of £120.44 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.15 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L)
