Insider Selling: Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider Sells 253,616 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,274 ($29.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,970.31.

Get Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.