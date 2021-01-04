Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

