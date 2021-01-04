Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
