Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

TSE:OR traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 388,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,417. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.98. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.13.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5762618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.