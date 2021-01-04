Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2004338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

