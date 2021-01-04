Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.33

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 1714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

