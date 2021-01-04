Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.33

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 1714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.
NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
