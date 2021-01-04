Insight Protocol (INX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $15,585.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

