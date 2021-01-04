Insolar Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $414,763.28 and approximately $283,334.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

