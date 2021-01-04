Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.97 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). 90,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £55.74 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.79.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 478.6502938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.