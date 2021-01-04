Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP opened at $188.09 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.