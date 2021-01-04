Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $139,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

