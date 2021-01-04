INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0063

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, INT has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $957,048.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

