Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. 37,046,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

