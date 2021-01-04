International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Down 9.1%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 2,709,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,855,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 86,995.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,636 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in International Game Technology by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,436 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

