International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Trading Up 66.7%

Shares of International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) were up 66.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,083,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 270,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.