International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,944. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 6,015.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $590.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

