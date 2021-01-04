InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Trading 12.8% Higher

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) shares rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.40. 2,048,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 505,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.