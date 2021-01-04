Interzone Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,360.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.02 or 0.03239758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00498074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.01302867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00436389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00188480 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.