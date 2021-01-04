Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.43

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.43 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

