Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Raised by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 2.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after buying an additional 332,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,317,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

PCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 80,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,287. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

