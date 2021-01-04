Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.45

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.45 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 71704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $658,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,671,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

