Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.00

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

