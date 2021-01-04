Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 4575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $805,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.