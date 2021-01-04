Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 4th (AIG, ARGX, BA, BDRBF, BLL, C, CB, CL, EL, FIBK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 4th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $199.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $221.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $153.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $440.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

