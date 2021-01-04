Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (TC1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR: TC1) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2021 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €2.25 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:TC1 remained flat at $€3.21 ($3.77) during midday trading on Monday. 491,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a one year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a one year high of €3.95 ($4.64).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

