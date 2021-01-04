Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Pritchard Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

12/18/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $243.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $222.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.