Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the last few weeks:

1/1/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

12/18/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $26.00.

11/11/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

11/6/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

