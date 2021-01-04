Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the last few weeks:
- 1/1/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “
- 12/18/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/23/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/12/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $26.00.
- 11/11/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.81.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
