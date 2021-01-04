Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enova International (ENVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) recently:

12/29/2020 – Enova International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

12/24/2020 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/22/2020 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

12/17/2020 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of ENVA opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

