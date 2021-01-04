Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

12/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets served. It continues to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure due to the rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild continue to pose threats. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of -300.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after buying an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $124,380,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $77,784,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.