Investors Buy Large Volume of Acacia Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,836 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,996. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

