Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,433 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. 2,359,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

