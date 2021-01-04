Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 310 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. 562,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,471. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 785.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.