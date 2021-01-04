Investors Buy Large Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,364% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.41. 20,989,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

