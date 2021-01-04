Investors Purchase Large Volume of Synopsys Call Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 632 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,821. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

