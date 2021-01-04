Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.93 Million

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report sales of $265.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $256.70 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $494.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $703.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of IONS opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 1.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,710. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

