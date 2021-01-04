IoTeX Hits Market Cap of $38.40 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $8.71 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coineal, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

