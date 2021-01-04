iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.59

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

