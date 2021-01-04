iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.57

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 301,624 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

