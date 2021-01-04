iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.77

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

