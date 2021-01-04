iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.05

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

