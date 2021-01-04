iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.59% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

BKF stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

