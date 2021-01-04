iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.25

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 4717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 351,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $8,662,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 540.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,814,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.