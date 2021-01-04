iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 24285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

