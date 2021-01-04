iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.94. 3,110,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,169,414. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $201.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

