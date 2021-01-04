iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.50

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.50 and last traded at $220.59, with a volume of 458018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

