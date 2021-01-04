iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 179,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

