iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 260.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 8,312,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

