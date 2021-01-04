ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Sets New 52-Week High at $535.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 533.95 ($6.98), with a volume of 1246048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.74).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.67. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

