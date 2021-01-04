ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $322,807.92 and approximately $148.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.