ITO Utility Token Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $316,635.80 and approximately $55.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

